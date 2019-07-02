UH seeks volunteers to document king tides

The University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program once again invites the public to help document king tides, or high water level events, as part of its research project to better understand the impacts of sea level rise.

Interested citizen scientists can submit photo surveys captured today, Wednesday, July 31 and Aug. 1.

“King Tides provide a window into our future because today’s high tides are tomorrow’s average sea levels,” said Sea Grant. “You — our citizen scientists — can add to our free, publicly accessible and crowd sourced dataset by photographing King Tides at places important to you throughout Hawai‘i and Oceania.”

Photos, observations, date, time and location of photos can be submitted through the Hawai’i and Pacific Islands King Tides Project web platform, accessible on smartphones and desktop computers.

Those who are interested can sign up online by going to 808ne.ws/2KRrfNb and providing a name and email, and view video tutorials on how to participate at 808ne.ws/2Lz0ZGP.