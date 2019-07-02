Column: The power of self-reflection

Every person in your life and every situation you encounter offer opportunities to grow through the power of reflection. People will treat you exactly the same way as you unconsciously treat yourself. If you see value within yourself, the world will treat you in like manner.

For example, whenever someone doesn’t appreciate the value of your time and it’s bothering you, ask yourself in what you fail to appreciate the value of your own time. Similarly, when you feel slighted by a cutting remark, ask yourself in what way you have been cutting yourself down.

Take control of your daily experiences by being consciously aware of the beliefs and feelings you have about you, and then monitor them as people reflect them. As you begin to treat yourself better, you can transform your experience of how others treat you.

The Law of Reflection says that you have whatever qualities you see in others. If a particular person stresses you out, it’s helpful to ask yourself whether you may be perceived as a source of someone else’s stress. Since many of our stressful situations involve other people, it’s wise to think twice about our judgments. We create stress from a place of ego and exaggerate our judgments. When we take time to reflect and see that we do similar things, we find center. The more you reflect, the more realistic your expectations of others will be and the less stress you will accumulate.

DAILY MISSION: What can you focus on within yourself every single day to create a shift in your life? Remember, it all starts with you and what you choose to focus on.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit YourHappinessU.com.