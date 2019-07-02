Sweet spot: Officer craving ice cream nabs gun suspect

NEW YORK >> A police officer’s craving for cake batter ice cream put him and his colleagues in the right place to take action when a loaded gun fell out of a man’s shorts at a Baskin-Robbins shop in New York City.
Police say three officers were at the shop in Coney Island, Brooklyn while on-duty Saturday when Emmanuel Lovett walked in, tugged his denim shorts and dropped a pistol to the floor.
The officers swarmed and arrested the 33-year-old man. Police say his robbery record prohibited him from having a gun. He’s charged with criminal possession of a firearm.
Lovett is jailed on $7,500 bail. He’s due in court Friday. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.
The NYPD acknowledged the oddity of the ice cream-induced arrest, tweeting : “Seriously, this actually happened.”
3 of our cops are in the local Dunkin/Baskin Robbins. A fella walks in, adjusts his pants & out drops a loaded gun on the floor. Now the repeat felon carrying it is in custody, all because a Transit cop had a craving for cake batter ice cream🍦 (seriously, this actually happened) pic.twitter.com/9Ue6IHQi2g
— NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) June 30, 2019
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.