Barbara remains strong category 4 hurricane despite weakening overnight

Barbara began to weaken overnight but remains a strong category 4 hurricane.

Its center located about 1,925 miles east of Hilo, Barbara was packing maximum sustained winds near 145 mph and moving west-northwest at 10 mph as of 5 a.m. today, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

“Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Barbara is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday,” weather officials said in an advisory.

Hurricane-force winds extend out up to 45 miles from its center while tropical-storm-force winds extend out up to 185 miles.