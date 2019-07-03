Barbara remains strong category 4 hurricane despite weakening overnight

Barbara began to weaken overnight but remains a strong category 4 hurricane.
Its center located about 1,925 miles east of Hilo, Barbara was packing maximum sustained winds near 145 mph and moving west-northwest at 10 mph as of 5 a.m. today, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
“Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Barbara is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday,” weather officials said in an advisory.
Hurricane-force winds extend out up to 45 miles from its center while tropical-storm-force winds extend out up to 185 miles.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.