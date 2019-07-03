Big Island police searching for suspect who stole engagement ring at gas station

Hawaii island police are looking for a male suspect who reportedly stole an engagement/wedding ring at a gas station in Kailua-Kona.

The victim told police she left her ring at the counter of the Hele gas station on Palani Road on May 26 just before 9 p.m.

Police said video surveillance footage showed a man picking up the ring and then placing it on one of his fingers before he left the area in a rental vehicle. The victim told police she did not give anyone permission to take her ring.

The suspect is described as being in his 30’s or 40’s, Samoan, about 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 240 lbs. He has short brown hair and a tattoo on the left side of his face.

Anyone with information on this suspect should call Officer Bradden Kimura of Kona Patrol at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253 or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.