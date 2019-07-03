Facebook, Instagram having connectivity issues for some users

Facebook Inc. said its applications, including the main social-media service and Instagram photo-sharing app, were experiencing connectivity issues this morning.

“We’re aware that some people and businesses are currently having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” a Facebook representative said in a statement. The company didn’t elaborate on the reason.

Tracking website Downdetector.com showed Instagram has been having issues since 2:45 a.m. in Hawaii, while Facebook has been having issues since 2:04 a.m. The WhatsApp messaging service has been having issues since 3:58 a.m., Downdetector showed.

Social media rival Twitter Inc. also was reporting user issues with delivery of direct messages and notifications.

“We’re working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you. Apologies for the inconvenience,” the company said in a tweet posted from its support account at 5:57 a.m. Hawaii time.