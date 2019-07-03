Humane Society offers pet safety tips for Fourth of July

The Hawaiian Humane Society’s admissions center will be open 24 hours on the Fourth of July when a spike in lost and frightened pets often occurs.

Due to the loud noises and bright lights associated with the Fourth of July, many pets get stressed.

The Society offers the following tips for keeping pets safe over the holiday:

>> Keep your companion animal in a safe place indoors. Do you not leave pets outside and unattended because animals may panic and escape your yard. Leave a radio or television on at normal volume, or provide companionship while enjoying the festivities. If a pet cannot be kept indoors, consider keeping him or her in an enclosed garage.

>> If you know that your pet is seriously distressed by loud noises, consult with your veterinarian before Independence Day for ways to help alleviate the fear and anxiety. Do not give your pet tranquilizers without consulting a veterinarian.

>> Make sure that your pets have identification. The law requires all dogs wear a valid license as proof of ownership. Pets should also be microchipped with your current contact information on file. Call your veterinarian or stop by the Society any day of the week, 12 to 4 p.m., to microchip your pet. During the month of July, the Society and participating vet clinics islandwide are offering microchips for $10.

>> The Society does not recommend taking your pet to fireworks displays.

>> If you find lost pets, take them to the Hawaiian Humane Society’s 24-hour admissions center to be reunited with their owners. The Society maintains Oahu’s pet microchip database.

>> If your pet is lost, calls the Society immediately at 356-2228 to file a lost report. You may also fill out a report at HawaiianHumane.org.

The Society’s Adoption Center will be open on the Fourth of July holiday and closed on Friday. The Admissions Center may be busier than usual on the holiday, and the public is advised of longer wait times than usual.