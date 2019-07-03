Puhi man who crashed van on Kauai is critically injured

A 65-year-old Puhi man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Puhi, Kauai police said today.

The man was heading west on Hulemalu Road shortly before 7:45 p.m. and lost control of his Dodge van, police said.

The van veered off the roadway, hit an embankment, causing it to hit several trees before stopping, according to a preliminary investigation.

Residents heard the crash and called 911.

Lihue firefighters and AMR medics responded with advanced life support.

The man was found ejected from his vehicle with severe injuries to his head, back and chest. He was taken to Wilcox Hospital, then advanced in critical condition to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Both lanes of Hulemalu between Puhi and Halehaka roads were closed for about four hours while police investigated.