Small plane makes emergency landing on Big Island road; no injuries

A single-engine Cessna 206 aircraft conducted an emergency landing in Waikoloa this morning due to engine failure, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The emergency landing occurred at about 10:45 a.m.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution at the 4 mile-marker on Waikoloa Road because of emergency responders at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the pilot advised the Kona International Airport control tower that they needed to land on a road because of engine failure. The pilot landed on Waikoloa Road, about one mile south of Waikoloa Village, according to the FAA.

Two people were on board at the time of the emergency landing.

The FAA said no damage to the plane was reported.