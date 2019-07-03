 Letter: Mark commercial space on Chinatown sidewalks
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Mark commercial space on Chinatown sidewalks

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I have monitored Chinatown almost daily for several hours, starting about six months ago, and noticed many kupuna falling and hurting themselves due to laxity in law enforcement on our major commercial sidewalks and Kekaulike Mall. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Ige should approve REITs bill or give real reason for veto

Scroll Up