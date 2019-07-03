 Letter: Hooponopono needed for TMT controversy
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Hooponopono needed for TMT controversy

  • Today
  • Updated 7:41 p.m.

I would agree with Bill Punini Prescott that the Hawaiians protesting the Thirty Meter Telescope are using the old religion to oppose the construction on Mauna Kea — but not falsely, as he claimed (“Hawaiian religion not relevant to TMT,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 30). Read more

Previous Story
Column: Ige should approve REITs bill or give real reason for veto

Scroll Up