 Editorial: Taking action on vacation rentals
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Taking action on vacation rentals

  • Today
  • Updated 7:02 p.m.

The first signs of an altered landscape for vacation rentals in Hawaii is visible now, with the state making a renewed push for data in a well-justified bid to collect unpaid taxes from these businesses. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Ige should approve REITs bill or give real reason for veto

Scroll Up