Small plane makes emergency landing on Big Island road; no injuries









A single-engine Cessna 206 aircraft conducted an emergency landing in Waikoloa this morning due to engine failure, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The emergency landing occurred at about 10:45 a.m.

Honolulu police requested motorists to avoid Waikoloa Road and Queen Kaahumanu Highway for two hours for the removal of the aircraft, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said on Twitter at 3:30 p.m.

Waikoloa Road was reopened at about 4:20 p.m.

The aircraft, which is owned by William Aerial & Mapping, struck a traffic sign, which redirected the plane off the roadway and down a 25-foot embankment on the west side of the roadway, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the pilot advised the Kona International Airport control tower that they needed to land on a road because of engine failure. The pilot landed on Waikoloa Road, about one mile south of Waikoloa Village, according to the FAA.

Two people were on board at the time of the emergency landing. No injuries were reported.

The FAA said no damage to the plane was reported.