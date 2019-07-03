 Gov. Ige is urged to support property forfeiture reform bill
Gov. Ige is urged to support property forfeiture reform bill

  By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
The battle over a bill that would reform Hawaii’s civil asset forfeiture program — which allows law enforcement to seize cash and property they believe is tied to criminal activity — escalated this week with legislators, civil liberties advocates and supporters of drug reform laws holding a press conference Tuesday at the state Capitol, urging Gov. David Ige not to veto the measure. Read more

