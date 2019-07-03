HTA supporting state’s hiking trails

The Hawaii Tourism Authority announced Tuesday that it has given $530,000 to the state’s Na Ala Hele Trail and Access System, including money for a “universal trail assessment” of all 128 sanctioned trails covering 825 miles. Read more
