Hawaii News

HTA supporting state’s hiking trails

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority announced Tuesday that it has given $530,000 to the state’s Na Ala Hele Trail and Access System, including money for a “universal trail assessment” of all 128 sanctioned trails covering 825 miles. Read more

