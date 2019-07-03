 Kona woman is accused of plotting to kill husband
Hawaii News

Kona woman is accused of plotting to kill husband

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

A 51-year-old Kona woman accused of using bitcoin to try to hire a hit man on the internet to kill her husband remains in custody at the Federal Detention Center pending arrangements by federal court officials for her release. Read more

