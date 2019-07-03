 Cataluna: Ideals of ’63 speech are still left to be met
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Cataluna: Ideals of ’63 speech are still left to be met

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

‘It cannot wait for the actions of the Congress or the courts. We face a moment of moral and constitutional crisis, and men of generosity and vision must make themselves heard in every section of this country.” Read more

Previous Story
Rapid ohia death detected on Maui for first time

Scroll Up