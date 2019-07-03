Meghan McCain is reportedly considering leaving ‘The View’

Meghan McCain doesn’t seem to like the view from ABC.

John McCain’s daughter, who has made a name for herself as a conservative commentator while still frequently invoking her father’s, may not be returning to “The View” next season, the Daily Beast reported today.

“It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” an unidentified friend told the outlet. “If she doesn’t stay at ‘The View,’ she will find other work.”

Another source said the 34-year-old is “feeling like a caged animal.”

But ABC, at least publicly, says everything is good to go.

“The co-hosts and The View have had an incredible season and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead,” a spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily News.

McCain’s personal representative directed The News back to ABC.

One of the show’s two conservative voices alongside longtime friend Abby Huntsman, McCain has frequently clashed with her colleagues on air, particularly Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.

“The View,” which wrapped its season last month, is due back in the fall.