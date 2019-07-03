 Ferd Lewis: Injury puts surfer John John Florence’s Olympic hopes on hold
Ferd Lewis: Injury puts surfer John John Florence’s Olympic hopes on hold

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Three years ago, when it was announced that surfing would debut as an Olympic sport in the 2020 Tokyo Games, John John Florence was a name that immediately leapt to mind. Read more

