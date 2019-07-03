Ferd Lewis: Injury puts surfer John John Florence’s Olympic hopes on hold

Three years ago, when it was announced that surfing would debut as an Olympic sport in the 2020 Tokyo Games, John John Florence was a name that immediately leapt to mind. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.