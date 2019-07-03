[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
THURSDAY
PADDLING
Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing
Association: Walter J. MacFarlane
Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Waikiki Beach.
BASEBALL
Hawaii Island Movers
Sendai Big Six League 50th
Anniversary Tournament
At Sendai, Japan
June 22
Island Movers 7, Sendai All Sars 6
Leading hitters–Island Movers: M. Layosa 3 hits; Kazuya Yamada 3 hits; R. Matsumoto 2 hits; M. Tsutomi 2 hits.
Sendai All Stars 13, Island Movers 10
Leading hitters–Island Movers: J. Kanabara 2 hits, HR; M. Layosa 2 hits; Kazuya Yamada 2 hits.
June 20
Island Movers 8, Tohoku Gakuin 8
Leading hitters–Island Movers: J.
Mopas 2 hits, HR, 3 RBI; M. Tsutomi 4 hits; Kazuya Yamada 4 hits.
