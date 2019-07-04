Girl, 12, reportedly sent to hospital following Macfarlane outrigger canoe collision in Waikiki

A 12-year-old girl reportedly suffered an arm injury during an outrigger canoe race collision in Waikiki this morning.

The Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta’s keiki race scheduled for mid-morning today was canceled as a precaution, organizers confirmed to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The girl participated in the girls 12 and under division, organizers said. Her parents took her to a clinic then the hospital for treatment, organizers told the Star-Advertiser today.

No other details were immediately available.

The Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association puts on the race every year. The event started in 1943 and is considered the oldest outrigger canoe race in the world, according to the Outrigger Canoe Club’s website.

More than 2,000 paddlers compete in races from 1/4-mile to 1-1/2-miles. There are a total of 44 events, including boys and girls 12 and under as well as masters men and women 70.

The regatta is named after Walter J. Macfarlane, who was an avid waterman and Outrigger Canoe Club president. He died in June 1943.