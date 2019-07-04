Ocean Safety reports fewer rescues and no major emergencies at Oahu beaches

About 100 swimmers required rescue or assistance on Oahu’s south shore, making for a relatively relaxing Fourth of July of lifeguards.

Honolulu’s Ocean Safety and Emergency Medical Services officials reported four rescues off the beaches in Waikiki and none at Ala Moana, a nearly complete dissipation of the Floatilla event in 2017 with 5,000 participants, hundreds of whom needed rescuing or assistance and several that needed medical attention.

Floatilla is an event when people drink while in the ocean water, often on a plastic floatie, during Fourth of July celebrations.

It appeared that nothing terrible had happened.

“As anticipated the beaches are very crowded but very fortunately no major emergencies to report,” Ocean Safety and EMS officials said.

Two people were treated by Ocean Safety and EMS today: a 28-year-old man body surfing at Sandy Beach who suffered an ear and shoulder injury around 9:30 a.m. when tossed by a wave; and a 45-year-old man who apparently had an allergic reaction to a jellyfish sting at Makaha Beach Park at around 10 a.m.