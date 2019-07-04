Visitor drowns at Big Beach on Maui

A man drowned at Big Beach in Makena, Maui, at 7:21 Wednesday, where he was pulled from high surf by first responders from the County of Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety.
Reported to be a 65-year-old resident of China, the man received CPR but was unresponsive and had no pulse, MFD announced in a press release.
