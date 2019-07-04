 Column: Medical release bill a humane way to free elderly prisoners
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Medical release bill a humane way to free elderly prisoners

  • By Robert Merce and Kat Brady
  • Today
  • Updated 8:12 p.m.

Gov. David Ige has given notice of his intent to veto House Bill 629, the medical release bill that sailed through the state Legislature with virtually no opposition. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Trump values power, wealth above all

Scroll Up