 Letter: DOE herbicide ban a knee-jerk reaction
Editorial | Letters

Letter: DOE herbicide ban a knee-jerk reaction

  • Today
  • Updated 7:46 p.m.

The state Department of Education’s herbicide ban seems to be a typical knee-jerk government reaction with unintended consequences (“Herbicides banned on Hawaii public school campuses, superintendent says,” Star-Advertiser, June 26). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Trump values power, wealth above all

Scroll Up