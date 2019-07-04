 Tamura’s Market suffers massive loss of food during 9-day power outage in Kalaeloa
Hawaii News

Tamura’s Market suffers massive loss of food during 9-day power outage in Kalaeloa

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

Tamura’s Market in Kalaeloa was mostly without electricity and closed for the past nine days following thunderstorms and rain June 25, with a manager saying he’s “well into the six figures of losses” in revenue and perishable foods. Read more

Previous Story
Puhi man who crashed van on Kauai is critically injured

Scroll Up