 Credits in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ preview next Marvel adventure
Play

  • By Tracy Brown, Los Angeles Times
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

“Far From Home” is more than just the next installment of the “Spider-Man” franchise. The movie is the final chapter of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the conclusion to what is now called the Infinity Saga. Read more

