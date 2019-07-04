 Paula Poundstone touches down for one night in Chinatown
Play

Paula Poundstone touches down for one night in Chinatown

  • By Jackie Carberry jcarberry@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Paula Poundstone will be on Oahu to put on a show Saturday at the Hawaii Theatre Center. Then she’ll hop out on another flight the next day for another show in another city. Read more

Previous Story
Review: Iron Man looms large in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Scroll Up