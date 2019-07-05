Barbara weakens to a tropical storm

Hurricane Barbara today decreased wind strength and weakened to a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami predicts Barbara will continue to weaken within the next 48 hours and become a post-tropical cyclone by Saturday night.

As of 5 a.m., Barbara was located about 1,405 miles east of Hilo. Barbara’s maximum sustained winds decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts.

“Barbara is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and a turn toward the west-northwest and west is expected during the next day or two,” according to the 5 a.m. forecast.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the eye of the storm.

