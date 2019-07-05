At least 1 person injured in Kalihi building fire near Middle Street

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a building fire on Haumana Place near Middle Street this morning.
Initial reports from the scene indicate that at least one person was critically injured and that a roof collapsed. There are multiple buildings on the property.
American Red Cross of Hawaii volunteers are also on the scene to assist residents.
———
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.