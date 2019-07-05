Kailua-Kona Genki Sushi cleared to reopen today following cockroach infestation

After shutting down the Genki Sushi restaurant in Kailua-Kona in May for an extensive cockroach infestation, state Health Department inspectors today cleared the restaurant to reopen.

The restaurant said in a statement that it plans to reopen at 4 p.m. today.

A three-page Health Department inspection report said the restaurant’s red placard banning it from re-opening has been replaced with a green placard.

“No critical violations observed,” the report reads. “Green placard issued.”

The restaurant is located on Makala Boulevard in the Kona Commons Shopping Center.

“After an inspection by the Department of Health in late May, we took immediate steps to thoroughly treat, clean and sanitize the entire restaurant to comply with all food safety requirements and ensure that it meets our own equally high standards for all Genki Sushi restaurants in our state,” Mary Hansen, vice president and chief administrative officer for Genki Sushi USA, said in a statement.

The company said the restaurant underwent a “thorough cleaning of all food preparation, dining and storage areas. Genki disposed of all food items and single-serve utensils such as chopsticks, napkins and takeout containers. In addition, all of the employees at the restaurant have received additional training in cleaning, sanitation and food safety protocol.

“Genki is implementing additional measures to further enhance cleanliness and food safety, including increasing regularly scheduled pest control treatment from twice a month to once a week at the Kailua-Kona restaurant. The company also will bring in a professional cleaning company once a month to all of its restaurants statewide to supplement Genki’s already strict daily cleaning practices.”

While the Kailua-Kona restaurant was shuttered, the company said it painted the dining room and replaced and upgraded furniture and equipment.

“The recent condition of the Kailua-Kona restaurant did not reflect the high standards of cleanliness and food safety that our customers expect and deserve,” Hansen said in her statement. “We appreciate the guidance provided by the Department of Health, and we will continue to focus on maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and food safety at all of our restaurants. We also wish to thank our Kona customers for their patience during the month-long closure and welcome them back to our renewed Kona Commons store.”