 Off the News: Pop unwanted pills into Longs bins
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Pop unwanted pills into Longs bins

  • Today
  • Updated 6:58 p.m.

For those who have waited for the National Prescription Drugs Take-Back Day, there’s good news. There are 17 Longs Drugs stores statewide where every day will be Take-Back Day. Read more

