 Cases of fatal shootings by public safety officers handed over to attorney general
Cases of fatal shootings by public safety officers handed over to attorney general

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The state Department of the Attorney General, and not the Honolulu prosecutor’s office, will determine whether two public safety officers will be charged with second-degree murder in separate deadly shootings earlier this year. Read more

