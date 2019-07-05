Cases of fatal shootings by public safety officers handed over to attorney general

The state Department of the Attorney General, and not the Honolulu prosecutor’s office, will determine whether two public safety officers will be charged with second-degree murder in separate deadly shootings earlier this year. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.