Judge is fed up with untoward air passengers

A federal judge wants to know how a man in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody was able to get a bottle of alcohol before boarding a Hawaiian Airlines flight back to his native South Korea. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.