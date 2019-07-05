 Air Force wins race at the 77th annual Walter J. Macfarlane Regatta
Sports

  • By Kyle Galdeira, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Prior to relocating to San Antonio on Saturday, U.S. Air Force service member Claude O’Hara set out to make one more lasting memory of his time in Hawaii at the festive Walter J. Macfarlane Regatta on Independence Day. Mission accomplished. Read more

