University of Hawaii linebacker Scheyenne Sanitoa dies at age 21

University of Hawaii linebacker Scheyenne Sanitoa died Thursday, school officials confirmed today.

No cause of death was announced, but people familiar with the situation said Sanitoa died in Hawaii.

Sanitoa, 21, was set to begin his junior season with the Rainbow Warriors.

“Scheyenne was a tremendous young man and we are devastated by this news,” according to a UH statement.

Sanitoa grew up in American Samoa and was part of Nick Rolovich’s initial UH recruiting class in 2016.

Sanitoa was a key contributor in 2018, particularly after linebacker Jahlani Tavai suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The school said campus counselors were on hand today when the football team was brought together to discuss Sanitoa’s death. This is a break week in the team’s summer-conditioning program.

“It’s always heartbreaking to lose a member of our UH ohana, particularly when it’s one of our young student-athletes,” according to the UH statement. “Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, his teammates, and to all those who knew and loved him.”

Rolovich was on the mainland when he was notified. He was en route to Honolulu this afternoon.