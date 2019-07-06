National Park Service officer involved in shooting at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

A National Park Service law enforcement officer was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the suspect of a stolen vehicle attempted to flee the scene at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s Kahuku unit, about an hour’s drive south of the park’s main entrance.

“While attempting to stop the driver at Manuka State Park, an altercation ensued and shots were fired by the NPS officer,” according to a news release.

Hawaii County Police and NPS are investigating the incident.

No other details were released.