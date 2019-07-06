Suspect stopped for traffic violation while riding alleged stolen moped in Waikiki

A 22-year-old man allegedly committed a traffic violation in front of a police officer in Waikiki early this morning while riding a stolen moped.

The moped rider was stopped at 12:29 a.m. and arrested at 12:45 a.m. after the officer determined that the moped allegedly had been stolen from a 19-year-old woman, police said.

The suspect was arrested for investigation of possessing a stolen vehicle.

No further details were available.