 Column: A aloha wale ʻia kā hoʻi …
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Column: A aloha wale ʻia kā hoʻi …

  • By Lia ONeill Keawe
  • Today
  • Updated 6:47 p.m.

Synopsis: In seeing the desecration at the Kawaiahaʻo cemetery this past Wednesday, it shows the continual disrespect for kūpuna who have left this earthly world, something that is in complete opposition to a Hawaiian perspective that continues to honor and cherish their küpuna long after they have entered the next realm. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Enforce crosswalk law or infuriate drivers

Scroll Up