 Hilo park to use herd of weed munchers
  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.

Hawaii County’s Parks and Recreation director has given the green light to a herd of hungry goats to clear a half-acre of brush in an area next to the Hilo Soccer Fields, the county announced Friday. Read more

