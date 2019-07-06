Quality start, no decision for Marlins’ Yamamoto

ATLANTA >> Saint Louis alum Jordan Yamamoto had another quality start for the Miami Marlins today but was long gone before the game ended early with Atlanta’s Brian McCann hitting a bases-loaded single with one out in the ninth inning for a 1-0 victory over the Marlins.

The loss spoiled a strong outing from Yamamoto, who went toe-to-toe with the Braves’ Julio Teheran.

Yamamoto’s latest line: six shutout innings, two hits and three walks (one intentional) while striking out seven.

It was a needed rebound performance for Yamamoto, who six days earlier gave up four runs (two earned) in four innings at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Through five starts, Yamamoto has a 1.24 ERA, giving up four earned runs (six runs total) on 11 hits and 15 walks while striking out 30 in 29 innings of work. His ERA was lowered with the help of a scoring change from his June 29 start against Philadelphia. Elias Sports announced Friday that a first-inning single by the Phillies’ Scott Kingery was changed to a two-base error. That changed Yamamoto’s ERA entering Friday night’s game from 2.35 to 1.57.

Yamamoto showed poise throughout his start Friday, holding a potent Braves lineup without a hit until McCann landed a soft line drive into center field with two outs in the fifth. His fastball topped out at 94.7 mph, and he once again effectively used his five-pitch mix to keep hitters off balance.

He showed moxie in the sixth working out of a self-induced jam. Yamamoto started the frame by walking pinch hitter Matt Joyce and giving up a single to Ronald Acuna to put runners on first and second. Ozzie Albies then hit a ground ball to Garrett Cooper at first base, which resulted in a double play but moved Joyce to third base. An intentional walk to Freddie Freeman put runners on the corners before Josh Donaldson hit a soft grounder to the pitcher’s mound to end the inning.

The lone problem for Yamamoto: He earned a no-decision in the stellar start because he received no run support. The Marlins stranded seven runners over the first seven innings before the delay and nine runners overall.

Yamamoto was making only his fifth career start, the first three of which he earned victories in. Of his 94 pitches, 57 were strikes.

The Braves had only three hits before the winning rally.

Freeman led off the ninth with a double off the wall in left-center. José Quijada (0-3) issued an intentional walk to Donaldson, and the runners advanced on a groundout by Nick Markakis. Quijada loaded the bases with an intentional walk to Austin Riley.

The Marlins brought JT Riddle in from center field to play as a fifth infielder, including three on the right side. Brian McCann foiled the strategy with his line-drive single to left field for the victory.