TODAY
PADDLING
>> Hui Waa: Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Ma’ili Beach.
SUNDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth State Tournaments
At Central Oahu Regional Park, Friday
15-U Division
Oahu Baseball 15’s 8, ‘Iolani 15’s 3
(‘Iolani 15’s eliminated). W—Laakea Salvani (31⁄3 IP, 0 ER). Leading hitters: OB—Cody Kashimoto 2-2, 3b, 3 runs; Joey Wilson 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Trent Hamura 2-3, 2b, 2 runs. Iol: Matt Ho 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs.
Note: Oahu Baseball 15’s will represent Hawaii at the Babe Ruth 15U Pacific Southwest Regional, which starts July 22 in Taft, Calif.
13-U Division
Hawaii Kai Red Sox 9, Oahu Baseball 13’s 3 (Oahu Baseball 13’s eliminated). W—Mana Lau Kong. Leading hitters—HKRS: Lau Kong 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs; Taylin Oana 3-3, 2b, 2 RBIs. OB: Nolan Souza 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs.
Note: The Hawaii Kai Red Sox will represent Hawaii at the Babe Ruth 13U Pacific Southwest Regional, which starts July 22 in Price, Utah.
BULLETIN BOARD
SOCCER
>> Bob Barry 6-week Goalkeeper Program: At Waiau Field, 9 to 10:30 a.m. From Aug. 31 to Oct. 12. Ages 8-11 on Saturday; ages 12-18 on Sundays. Fee: $150. For more information, contact Bob Barry at 808-265-4249 or barryr003@hawaii.rr.com
