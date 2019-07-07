Matlock Avenue reopens following structure fire in Makiki

Matlock Avenue in Makiki has reopened in both directions between Piikoi Street and Keeaumoku Street this afternoon following a structure fire.
Neighbors were able to put out the fire before fire crews arrived.
