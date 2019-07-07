 On Politics: Post-Kealohas, HPD and city agencies must strive to do right, for right reasons
On Politics: Post-Kealohas, HPD and city agencies must strive to do right, for right reasons

  • By Richard Borreca, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today

Of course, disgraced former police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, who were convicted on federal conspiracy and obstruction charges, have no one except themselves to blame for crashing from crime fighters to convicts. Read more

