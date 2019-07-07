 Hawaii students win awards for projects ranging from ‘hot’ composting to a fishpond cleanup
Hawaii News

Hawaii students win awards for projects ranging from ‘hot’ composting to a fishpond cleanup

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.

Walking barefoot on the sands of Maunalua Bay at low tide on Tuesday morning, Ellis Chen, 11, harvested limu as part of a service project at Honolulu Waldorf Middle School in Niu Valley. Read more

Previous Story
Big Island man charged with drug, weapons counts
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales

Scroll Up