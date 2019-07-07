 Ferd Lewis: Policy change should help University of Hawaii decrease its deficit
Ferd Lewis: Policy change should help University of Hawaii decrease its deficit

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It is just six key words, but after more than a decade of seeing University of Hawaii athletics struggle with budget deficits, the Board of Regents is considering a policy change that appears to represent an acknowledgement of the nationwide reality of unbalanced budgets in major college sports. Read more

