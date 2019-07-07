Ferd Lewis: Policy change should help University of Hawaii decrease its deficit

It is just six key words, but after more than a decade of seeing University of Hawaii athletics struggle with budget deficits, the Board of Regents is considering a policy change that appears to represent an acknowledgement of the nationwide reality of unbalanced budgets in major college sports. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.