 Hawaii players go for bronze at FIVB World Beach Championships
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii players go for bronze at FIVB World Beach Championships

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb lost in Saturday’s semifinals of the FIVB World Beach Championships and will play for the bronze medal today in Hamburg, Germany. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - July 6, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - July 7, 2019

Scroll Up