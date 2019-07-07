Hawaii players go for bronze at FIVB World Beach Championships

Hawaii’s Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb lost in Saturday’s semifinals of the FIVB World Beach Championships and will play for the bronze medal today in Hamburg, Germany. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.