 Manu O Ke Kai canoe club braves Ma‘ili heat to win
Sports

Manu O Ke Kai canoe club braves Ma‘ili heat to win

  • By Kyle Galdeira, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 9:20 p.m.

The competition on the water was nearly as scalding as the heated westside sand as Manu O Ke Kai beat the heat to maintain its undefeated season at Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a’s Na Keiki O Ka Mo‘i Regatta at Ma‘ili Beach on Saturday. Read more

