Las Vegas hotels offer low summer rates

Summertime in Las Vegas traditionally means low room rates and the summer of 2019 is no exception. A survey conducted last week by LasVegasAdvisor.com turned up 60 hotel-­casinos with base rates of $50 and below, seven more than last year. Lowest of all was Oasis at Gold Spike, with a rate of $19, and Las Vegas casinos with hotel rates of $30 or less were also found at Bally’s, Boulder Station, Circus Circus, the D, Downtown Grand, Fiesta Rancho, Flamingo, Fremont, Golden Gate, Harrah’s, Main Street Station, Plaza, Silver Sevens, Texas Station, Tropicana, Tuscany, Westgate and Wild Wild West. Rates change quickly and these are base prices that may be subject to any combination of taxes, booking charges and resort fees. But they’re an excellent place to start if you’re trying to track down great room deals over the next couple of months.

High-enders: The summer brings good deals at the elite resorts, too. The following represent the best base rates found at the upscale casinos: Hard Rock $55, Treasure Island $56, SLS Las Vegas $57, Golden Nugget $59, New York New York $59, Paris $59, Palms $65, MGM Grand $69, M Resort $75, Park MGM $79, Mirage $79, Cromwell $85, Green Valley Ranch $92, Caesars Palace $93, Mandalay Bay $99, and Red Rock $104.

Suites at the stadium: In an effort to entice the NFL to bring the Super Bowl to Las Vegas, an estimated $40 million is being added to the price of the stadium to build 20 new suites, a 26,000-square-foot field-level club area, upgraded information technology and operations systems, additional restrooms and architectural improvements. The earliest a Super Bowl could be assigned to Las Vegas is 2025.

Question: Is the NBA running its Las Vegas tournament again this year?

Answer: The NBA Summer League is in progress now and runs through July 15. Once again, all 30 NBA teams are participating. Games are being played at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion; single-game tickets start at $35.

