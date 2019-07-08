Barbara’s remnants threaten heavy rain for Big Island, high surf for east shores

An increase in clouds, showers and wind speeds is expected throughout the Hawaiian Islands today and tomorrow as a trough associated with the remnants of former tropical cyclone Barbara spins through.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Big Island, in effect through late tonight.

Moisture from the remnants of Barbara are expected over the Big Island today and tonight before diminishing, bringing the threat of flash flooding. Heavy rainfall is expected to start along windward slopes of the Big Isle this morning, then spread leeward, bringing the possibility of thunderstorms after 11 a.m.

In Honolulu, forecasters said showers are likely, mainly after 11 a.m. The heat index — the air temperature and humidity combined — is expected to climb as high as 98 degrees this afternoon. Showers are also likely tonight, with east-northeast winds of 21 to 25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 36 miles per hour.

Forecasters said deeper, tropical moisture will continue to drift in from the east as remnants of Barbara pass south of the islands through Tuesday.

The following advisories have also been issued:

>> A wind advisory for windward Molokai and most of the Big Island is in effect until 8 p.m. this evening. East winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour, with high gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. Travel will become difficult on roads, especially for high profile vehicles.

>> A high surf advisory is in effect for all east-facing shores through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Surf is expected to reach 7 to 10 feet today through Tuesday morning along the east-facing shores of Molokai, Oahu and Kauai, and 9 to 14 feet along east-facing shores of the Big Island and Maui. Expect strong breaking waves and strong rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

>> A gale warning is in effect for Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward waters and Big Island southeast waters, through 6 a.m. Tuesday. East winds of 25 to 35 knots, with gusts up to 45 knots, and seas of 9 to 14 feet are expected. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

Much drier weather is expected to return from Tuesday into Wednesday as the trades slow down, followed by a more typical trade wind “weather regime” with passing windward and mauka showers through Friday, according to weather officials.